SAG Awards 2025: ‘Wicked’ and ‘Shōgun’ top full list of nominations

Universal Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were initially set to announce this year’s SAG Awards nominees Wednesday morning during a press conference, which was set to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but that event was canceled due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Nominations were instead announced via press release on the SAG Awards’ website.

Wicked was the most-nominated film this year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

A Complete Unknown followed close behind with four nods, while Emilia Pérez and Anora snagged three noms each.

On the television side, Shōgun was the most-nominated series of the year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series and acting nominations for stars Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Bear and The Diplomat followed close behind with four noms and three noms, respectively.

There are 20 first-time actor nominees this year, including Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña.

Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will see Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked,’ ‘Conclave’ lead 2025 Critics Choice Awards film nominations
David Becker/WireImage via Getty Images

The film nominations for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards are in.

Conclave and Wicked are the top-nominated movies of the year, earning 11 nods each. Following close behind are Dune: Part Two and Emilia Pérez with 10 nods apiece.

Joining the four previously mentioned films in the best picture category this year are A Complete Unknown, Anora, The Brutalist, Nickel Boys, Sing Sing and The Substance.

It was previously announced that Shōgun reigned supreme on the television side with six nominations.

Find out which of your favorite shows, movies and stars will win when comedian Chelsea Handler hosts the 30th annual Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 12.

Here’s a list of the film nominations in the major categories for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards:

Best picture
A Complete Unknown
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Nickel Boys
Sing Sing
The Substance
Wicked

Best actor
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Hugh Grant, Heretic

Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Hard Truths
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance

Best supporting actor
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Clarence Maclin, Sing Sing
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Denzel Washington, Gladiator II

Best supporting actress
Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Nickel Boys
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jodie Comer star in zombie-filled ’28 Years Later’ trailer
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jodie Comer star in the trailer for 28 Years Later, the long-awaited sequel in the 28 Days Later franchise.

“It began 10,228 days ago. Days became weeks. Weeks became years,” on-screen text reads in the trailer, which was released Tuesday.

While there’s no dialogue from the characters, a haunting radio voice is featured throughout the trailer, which shows Taylor-Johnson and Comer facing off against zombies in a post-apocalyptic landscape.

“It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway,” it continues. “When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutilated not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The film is directed by Danny Boyle with a script from Alex Garland, the same team behind the original 2002 film 28 Days Later starring Cillian Murphy that started it all.

A 2007 sequel titled 28 Weeks Later saw a different creative team and cast.

Starring alongside Taylor-Johnson and Comer in the third film in the horror franchise are Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams and Ralph Fiennes.

28 Years Later hits theaters June 20, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC reveals holiday programming schedule
Disney/Pamela Littky

‘Tis the season: ABC has revealed its slate of holiday programming.

Specials on the holiday schedule include The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular on Dec. 1,  CMA Country Christmas on Dec. 3, and The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Dec. 25.

On Dec. 4, Abbott Elementary airs a one-hour holiday special starting at 8 p.m. ET, and on Dec. 5, the new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight debuts at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be holiday-themed episodes of Press Your Luck, Celebrity Family Feud and Shark Tank, as well as special airings of The Sound of Music, Home Alone and The Santa Clause.

Additional programming includes ABC News’ celebration of the 60th anniversary of Mary Poppins with The Untold Story of Mary Poppins: A Special Edition of 20/20 on Nov. 27, followed by The Wonderful World of Disney presents Mary Poppins, airing the next day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.