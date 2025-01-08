SAG Awards 2025: ‘Wicked’ and ‘Shōgun’ top full list of nominations

Universal Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards are here.

Actors Joey King and Cooper Koch were initially set to announce this year’s SAG Awards nominees Wednesday morning during a press conference, which was set to stream on Netflix’s YouTube channel, but that event was canceled due to the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Nominations were instead announced via press release on the SAG Awards’ website.

Wicked was the most-nominated film this year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture and acting nominations for stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey.

A Complete Unknown followed close behind with four nods, while Emilia Pérez and Anora snagged three noms each.

On the television side, Shōgun was the most-nominated series of the year with five nominations, earning nods for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series, outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series and acting nominations for stars Tadanobu Asano, Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

The Bear and The Diplomat followed close behind with four noms and three noms, respectively.

There are 20 first-time actor nominees this year, including Grande, Pamela Anderson, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Nicola Coughlan, Harrison Ford, Karla Sofía Gascón, Demi Moore and Zoe Saldaña.

Bell is set to host the 31st annual awards ceremony, which will see Jane Fonda receive the SAG Life Achievement Award, the highest honor from SAG-AFTRA.

The ceremony will stream live globally on Netflix on Sunday, Feb. 23.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.