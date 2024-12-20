‘Stranger Things’ wraps production on fifth, final season

‘Stranger Things’ wraps production on fifth, final season
Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

It’s almost time to say goodbye to our friends in Hawkins, Indiana.

Production has ended on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, Netflix announced on Friday. While a release date for season 5 has yet to be revealed, the show is confirmed to return in 2025.

“THAT’S A WRAP ON STRANGER THINGS. See you in 2025,” Netflix shared to the social platform X on Friday.

On the same post, the streamer shared a collage of eight behind-the-scenes images from the creation of season 5. Pictures of the main cast, including Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke and Priah Ferguson, were seen in the collage.

The show’s creators Matt and Ross Duffer were also pictured, along with director Shawn Levy. While Brett Gelman and Jamie Campbell Bower were not pictured, they are confirmed to return in season 5. Linda Hamilton is also joining the cast in an unspecified role.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Javier Bardem to star in Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg series ‘Cape Fear’
Javier Bardem to star in Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg series ‘Cape Fear’
Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage

Javier Bardem is set to star in a brand-new series, which he’ll be executive producing along with Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.

Cape Fear, based on Scorsese’s 1991 film and a preceding novel, will come to Apple TV+, the streamer announced on Monday.

“In ‘Cape Fear,’ a storm is coming for happily married attorneys Amanda and Steve Bowden when Max Cady (played by Bardem), a notorious killer from their past, gets out of prison,” reads a synopsis of the show.

The series will run 10 episodes and is described as “an examination of America’s obsession with true crime in the 21st century.”

The story was originally inspired by The Executioners, a 1957 thriller novel that was turned into a Gregory Peck movie in 1962 before being remade in 1991 by Scorsese under the name Cape Fear. Spielberg also produced the 1991 film.

The 1991 Scorsese-directed movie starred Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte and Jessica Lange.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tom Holland launches nonalcoholic beer brand
Tom Holland launches nonalcoholic beer brand
BERO co-founders Tom Holland and John Herman

While many celebrities have been making a mint hawking liquor, Tom Holland is bucking the trend by launching an alcohol-free beer, BERO. 

The movie star said in a press release, “For me, BERO is personal. After two years on my sobriety journey, I wanted to create something that reflected my lifestyle and values.”

As reported, Holland has embraced the sober life. In 2023 he told the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast he called it “the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Holland says in the announcement, “This beer isn’t just for those on a similar path, but for everyone who appreciates quality, craftsmanship and living life to the fullest. BERO delivers the taste and experience of a great brew, and never asks you to settle for less.” 

According to the ad copy, BERO provides “not only exceptional flavor, but … it is a brand designed to be aspirational and inclusive, aiming to honor all the best aspects of beer. It’s made for discerning drinkers who want more from life, whether or not alcohol is part of the equation.”

The line, which will roll out in 2025, includes Kingston Golden Pils, named after Tom’s hometown Kingston Upon Thames; Edge Hill Hazy IPA, named for Tom’s school; and Noon Wheat, named in honor of Tom’s beloved schnauzer.

Holland told Shetty that after a particularly boozy holiday season he decided to give Dry January a go and just kept on — not that it wasn’t “difficult.”  

However, he found by the time his birthday rolled around that June that it was worth it. “I could sleep better. I could handle problems better … I felt better. I felt fitter. And I just said to myself, ‘Why am I so obsessed with having this drink?'”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: ‘If he does a film with women’
Nicole Kidman wants to work with Martin Scorsese: ‘If he does a film with women’
Maria Moratti/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman is down to collaborate with Martin Scorsese, as long as he’s down to tell a story about women.

The actress told Vanity Fair in an interview released Wednesday that she would like to work with the iconic director, under one condition.

“I’ve always said I want to work with Scorsese, if he does a film with women,” Kidman said.

While Kidman didn’t elaborate any further, Scorsese has been criticized for the depictions of and lack of characters who are women in his films.

The actress also spoke about other directors she’s interested in working with.

“I’d love to work with Kathryn Bigelow. I’d love to work with Spike Jonze. I’d love to work with PTA [Paul Thomas Anderson]. I’ve always wanted to work with Michael Haneke. And there’s a whole slew of new up-and-coming directors — there’s so many, and I’m always open to the discovery of new people.”

Kidman also spoke about being a part of two recent projects — The Perfect Couple and Babygirl — which were directed by women.

“I’m trying to support all of these women at all different ages, at all different stages in their careers, put my weight behind them and go, ‘I’m here and I’m at your disposal and I’m ready,'” Kidman said.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.