Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Hulu
Only Murders in the Building: The gang heads to Hollywood in the star-studded season 4.

Netflix
KOAS: Jeff Goldblum is in charge of the universe in the new series.

Terminator Zero: The newest chapter in the Terminator saga was just released on Judgement Day: August 29.

The Deliverance: Lee Daniels directs a horror film about demon possession.

Prime Video
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: A rising tide of darkness threatens Middle-earth in season 2.

Apple TV+
K-Pop Idols: Get a behind-the-scenes look at one of the most popular genres of music in the documentary series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split
Leah Remini and husband Angelo Pagán announce split
Tiffany Rose/Getty Images for HollyRod Foundation

Weeks after her bestie Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, Leah Remini has announced she’s split with her husband of 21 years, Angelo Pagán.

The former King of Queens star and Pagán jointly posted to Instagram on Thursday, “After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce.”

“This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us,” the statement continued.

The note goes on to say, “Yes, we’re sad, and we’ve got some figuring out to do as we continue to move forward into our new normal — together still in many ways, and apart in some new ones.”

It added, “But here’s the thing: we’ve been best friends for so many years. We are still celebrating holidays together, watching our favorite tv shows together, and gathering as a family.”

As to the reason behind the split, the statement explained, “To put it simply, we both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us anymore.” They added, “Our bond is still strong — it’s just evolved into something different.”

The pair share an “incredible daughter” in 20-year-old Sofia, noting, “From our perspective, this marriage was a huge success.”

The couple said they want to be “as transparent as possible” with their new direction, “because, for years, we shared our marriage so publicly, whether it was on our specials on VH1 or our reality show,” referencing Leah Remini: It’s All Relative.

They also said of their “new chapter” together, apart, “We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships — whether they change or end — aren’t failures.”
 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco announces engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting married.

On Wednesday, a rep for Cuoco confirmed the news to Good Morning America after she and Pelphrey shared the news on their respective Instagram Stories.

In their posts, the couple shared a black-and-white selfie in which Cuoco shows off her engagement ring.

“Amazing weekend,” Cuoco wrote in text overlaid in the image.

Cuoco and Pelphrey celebrated their one-year anniversary in 2023. To celebrate the milestone, they each took to Instagram to share sweet photos together.

“Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey,” Cuoco wrote in her post at the time. “Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”

Pelphrey also shared a loving message to Cuoco at the time, writing, “Happy One Year bud… best year ever. Love you more each day.”

In March 2023 the couple welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey.

Cuoco and Pelphrey began dating after Cuoco filed for divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2021. She was previously married to tennis pro Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Brandon Sklenar gets grilled by Ryan, Hugh and Ryan’s mom for being “Blake Lively’s love interest”
Brandon Sklenar gets grilled by Ryan, Hugh and Ryan’s mom for being “Blake Lively’s love interest”
© 2024 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ryan Reynolds just posted to social media a hilarious sketch in which he, his mom, Tammy, and Hugh Jackman grill Brandon Sklenar for playing Blake Lively‘s love interest in the upcoming film It Ends with Us.

Ryan is shown surprising Sklenar during a junket interview and at first acts suspicious toward him, making sure he referred to Blake as “Mrs. Reynolds” on set, before flagging a “very suggestive picture” of the co-stars together.

However, it becomes apparent Ryan is focused mainly on Sklenar’s backside in the picture, wondering if the hunky 1923 star is “smuggling pumpkins.”

Having lost his objectivity, Ryan is then shown hugging Sklenar for a prolonged period before deploying “Blake’s mother-in-law” Tammy to quiz Sklenar, “the man trying to replace my sweet little Gummi Bear, Ryan.”

The Deadpool star then reappears and reads one of the questions he wrote for her, asking Sklenar to replace his father, who passed away in 2015. A swooning Tammy’s all for it. “God, you’re gorgeous. It creeps up on you,” she admits.

In a third attempt to grill the actor, Ryan deploys Jackman, who starts out tough, asking why he thinks it’s OK “to be messing with my best buddy’s wife.”

Hugh menacingly explains that in Australia “you can’t even get into preschool unless you take a person’s life with your own bare hands. Twice.”

Sklenar diffuses the situation by praising Jackman and enthusing about his “triumph” in Les Misérables.

In the end, the attempt to confront Sklenar backfires completely, with all three singing his praises backstage and Jackman gushing, “I think we found the next Wolverine!”

It Ends with Us is in theaters Aug. 9.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.