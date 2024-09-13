Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine had another big week at the domestic box office, earning an estimated $97 million — the eighth-biggest second weekend in box office history, according to Variety.
The film, starring Ryan Reynolds and High Jackman, earned an estimated $110.5 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to $824.1 million. It’s now the second-highest-grossing film of the year, behind Inside Out 2.
Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Twisters took second place, grabbing an estimated $22.7 million at the North American box office in its third week of release. It’s three-week global tally now stands at $195.6 million and $274.4 million worldwide.
M. Night Shyamalan‘s thriller Trap, starring Josh Hartnett, collected an estimated $15.6 million in its opening weekend for third place. The film grabbed an estimated $4.4 million overseas, for a global total of $20 million overseas
Fourth place went to Despicable Me 4, which earned an estimated $11.2 million, for a fifth week domestic box office total of $314 million and $752.2 million globally.
Rounding out the top five was Inside Out 2, earning an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office, bringing its total to $626.9 million domestically and $1.6 billion worldwide after eight weeks.
The weekend’s other major release, the live-action CGI adventure Harold and the Purple Crayon, starring Zachary Levi, Lil Rel Howery and Zooey Deschanel, finished in sixth place with an estimated $6 million at the domestic box office.
What was acceptable in Hollywood before and after the #MeToo movement is very different, and someone who has been there through it all, Winona Ryder, is sounding off.
To Esquire, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star opened up about the old days of Hollywood in the ’80s and ’90s — and yes, some of her stories include disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
Ryder didn’t provide the names of “a couple of people” in Hollywood “who were just blatantly sexually harassing me” when she was in her late 20s.
“It wasn’t an assault. But it was incredibly inappropriate. It was wild,” she said.
“I was lucky because I was known, so it didn’t happen as much as maybe it would if I had been a struggling actor. But I remember this feeling in your mind: You’re negotiating … You’re working it out while this person is being extremely creepy.”
It “soured” her on Hollywood, she said.
Regarding Weinstein, she believes a couple of awkward meetings with him got her blacklisted from potential projects.
“The one time I was supposed to have a meeting with [him], I went to the Miramax office and I extended my hand and he shook my hand and … we had a conversation and I left,” she recalls.
“And [afterward] I got like screamed at [by an agent]. ‘What the f*** did you do?’ Apparently, I offended him because I extended my hand?”
On another occasion, she says she unintentionally rebuffed his offer to star in an adaptation of the play Little Voice by recommending instead the “amazing” actress who had played the role onstage, Jane Horrocks. “And he got very weird and he left.”
For the record, the former producer, currently in jail on sex charges, denied the exchanges toEntertainment Weekly through his attorney, offering “only good thoughts and kind wishes for happiness and success for her.”
The Oscar nominee caught up with ABC Audio at the Disney Upfront event in May, where she said the film is about lifelong friendships between women.
“It’s about [this] group of women who save themselves through their relationships,” Ellis-Taylor said. “They have this life when they’re younger, and then when they grow up, they have to save each other. It’s a great story about sisterhood and women friendships, which are the best.”
Ellis-Taylor said that not only is the film about wonderful women, it stars “some really wonderful women,” too.
“The iconic Sanaa Lathan and the Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba and a bunch of other young women who are – I think this is some of their first movies,” Ellis-Taylor said.
The sisterhood and strong connections extended outside of the characters they played. Ellis-Taylor said she holds all of her co-stars in high regard, but that she’s always “had a tremendous amount of respect for” Lathan in particular.
“Sanaa and I graduated from graduate school at the same time,” Ellis-Taylor said. “Even if we weren’t friends, I felt a connection to her because we kind of had similar journeys in that way. But I just have such respect for them because they’re just all so brilliant.”