‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for fifth season at ABC

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

ABC is going back for more school.

The network has renewed Abbott Elementary for season 5. The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fourth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day.

Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Brunson executive produce the series along with Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein for Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, which are part of Disney Television Studios.

Schumacker celebrated the renewal news on Instagram. “Time to don the smoking jacket. #AbbottElementary has been awarded a fifth season!” he captioned an image of the renewal announcement. “Congrats to the writers, cast, crew, and everyone involved. Abbott on Abbott on Abbott on Abbott on Abbott!”

Brunson also posted about the news to her Instagram, simply captioning the renewal announcement with a smiley face emoji, an arrow emoji, an emoji that represents “I love you” in ASL and the number five.

The official Abbott Elementary Instagram account celebrated by posting a Reel announcing they will return for season 5.

“Season 5, here we come!” its caption reads. “Join your favorite staff and students for more #AbbottElementary on ABC and stream on Hulu.”

Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph star in the sitcom, which returned for its winter premiere on Jan. 8 with a crossover special event featuring the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

