‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for fifth season at ABC

‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for fifth season at ABC
Disney/Gilles Mingasson

ABC is going back for more school.

The network has renewed Abbott Elementary for season 5. The Quinta Brunson-created series is currently airing its fourth season Wednesdays on ABC, streaming on Hulu the next day.

Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker and Brunson executive produce the series along with Randall Einhorn and Brian Rubenstein for Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, which are part of Disney Television Studios.

Schumacker celebrated the renewal news on Instagram. “Time to don the smoking jacket. #AbbottElementary has been awarded a fifth season!” he captioned an image of the renewal announcement. “Congrats to the writers, cast, crew, and everyone involved. Abbott on Abbott on Abbott on Abbott on Abbott!”

Brunson also posted about the news to her Instagram, simply captioning the renewal announcement with a smiley face emoji, an arrow emoji, an emoji that represents “I love you” in ASL and the number five.

The official Abbott Elementary Instagram account celebrated by posting a Reel announcing they will return for season 5.

“Season 5, here we come!” its caption reads. “Join your favorite staff and students for more #AbbottElementary on ABC and stream on Hulu.”

Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis and Sheryl Lee Ralph star in the sitcom, which returned for its winter premiere on Jan. 8 with a crossover special event featuring the cast of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Disney is the parent company of ABC and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In Brief: Robert Pattinson reteaming with Christopher Nolan, and more
In Brief: Robert Pattinson reteaming with Christopher Nolan, and more

Robert Pattinson is teaming up with his Tenet director Christopher Nolan again, according to Variety. The actor is reportedly joining the filmmaker’s secretive next project at Universal Pictures. The cast already includes Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong’o, Anne Hathaway and Zendaya

Storm Reid won’t be returning to Euphoria for season 3. The actress, who played Gia, the younger sister of Zendaya’s character, Rue, confirmed the news to Rotten Tomatoes on the Governors Awards red carpet. “Unfortunately, Gia’s not returning to the third season, but I am so, so indebted to the cast and the crew of that show, to HBO,” she said. The third season is set to begin production in January …

Emily is heading back to Paris. According to Variety, the fifth season of the Lily Collins-starring Netflix series will begin filming in May. It will also partly shoot in Rome. Collins will return alongside co-star Lucas Bravo, who plays French chef Gabriel in the series …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ beats ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ for #1 at the box office
Photo Courtesy of Disney

Mufasa: The Lion King has topped this weekend’s box office, bringing in $23.8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

This is The Lion King prequel’s first weekend in the #1 spot; the past two weekends it’s been beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3. With the latest totals, Mufasa has now grossed $168.6 million since its Dec. 20 opening.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 slips to second this weekend with $21.2 million, followed by Nosferatu in third with $13.2 mil, Moana 2 in fourth with $12.39 million and Wicked in fifth with $10.2 mil.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Mufasa: The Lion King – $23.83 million
2. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 – $21.2 million
3. Nosferatu – $13.2 million
4. Moana 2 – $12.39 million
5. Wicked – $10.2
6. A Complete Unknown – $8.06 million
7. Babygirl – $4.49 million
8. Gladiator II – $2.67 million
9. Homestead – $2.1 million
10. The Fire Inside – $1.23 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2025 Golden Globe Award
Viola Davis to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2025 Golden Globe Award
Disney/Stewart Cook

Viola Davis has been named the recipient of the Golden Globes’ Cecil B. DeMille Award, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Wednesday. She’ll be recognized at the annual show for her outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment.

“Viola Davis is a luminary whose profound talent has continuously shifted the lens through which we see and understand film,” Golden Globes President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “Presenting her with the 2025 Cecil B. DeMille Award is not only an honor but a reflection of our admiration for her relentless dedication to her craft and her monumental impact on the industry.”

She continued, “Viola’s courage in portraying complex, powerful characters has broken barriers and paved new paths, making her an emblem of excellence and an ideal recipient of this prestigious award.”

Viola, an EGOT winner, earned an Emmy for her performance as Annalise Keating on ABC’s How to Get Away with Murder. She won the Best Audio Narration Grammy for her memoir, Finding Me; an Oscar for her onscreen and offscreen work on Fences; and a Tony for Best Featured Actress in the play King Hedley II.

Davis has also won seven Golden Globes throughout the course of her career, taking home awards for How to Get Away with Murder, Fences, The Woman KingMa Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Help and Doubt.

She’s set to receive the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 82nd annual Golden Globes, joining previous recipients Oprah Winfrey, Eddie Murphy, Morgan Freeman, Denzel Washington and more.

“Thrilled! Overwhelmed! Honored! Thank you @GoldenGlobes,” Viola wrote of the honor on Instagram.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards air live on CBS and Paramount Jan. 5 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.