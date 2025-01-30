Gabbard stands firm on Snowden, frustrating key senators

Gabbard stands firm on Snowden, frustrating key senators
Daniel Heuer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Lawmakers on the Senate Intelligence Committee peppered director of national intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard with questions about her controversial rhetoric on Russian aggression, Syria’s use of chemical weapons, and government surveillance programs at her high-stakes confirmation hearing on Thursday.

But it was her statements about Edward Snowden, the prolific leaker of national secrets, that generated the most colorful moments of her three hours of public testimony.

Senators from both sides offered Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, countless opportunities to withdraw her past support of Snowden, the former intelligence contractor who fled the country with more than 1 million classified records.

And while she acknowledged on multiple occasions that Snowden broke the law, she stood firm in ways that seemed at times to frustrate even some Republicans on the panel.

Gabbard has in the past called Snowden a “brave” whistleblower who uncovered damning civil liberties violations by the intelligence community. As a lawmaker, she introduced legislation supporting a grant of clemency.

On Thursday, she repeatedly refused to withdraw that characterization of him. And she repeatedly refused to call him a “traitor.”

“This is where the rubber hits the road,” Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet boomed inside the hearing room. “This is not a moment for social media, this is not a moment to propagate conspiracy theories … this is when you need to answer the questions of people whose votes you’re asking for to be confirmed as the chief intelligence officer of this nation.”

“Is Edward Snowden a traitor to the United States of America This is not a hard question to answer when the stakes are this high,” he continued.

She declined to say. Instead, Gabbard repeated that she felt his acts were illegal and that she disagreed with his methods.

“Edward Snowden broke the law,” she said. “I do not agree with or support with all of the information and intelligence that he released, nor the way in which he did it.”

But, she added, he “released information that exposed egregious, illegal and unconstitutional programs.”

Gabbard faces perhaps the most difficult route to confirmation of all of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks. She cannot afford to lose any Republican votes in the committee, and at least two members of the panel, Susan Collins and Todd Young, declined to offer their support after the open portion of the hearing concluded.

While she stood firm on Snowden, Gabbard backtracked on other matters, including her suggestion in 2022 that U.S. and NATO forces had provoked Russia into its war with Ukraine. Asked by Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., who bore responsibility for Moscow’s aggression, Gabbard was unequivocal: “[Russian President Vladimir] Putin started the war in Ukraine.”

She also said that she “shed no tears for the fall of the Assad regime,” referring to Bashar al-Assad, the former Syrian dictator who fled Damascus late last year. Gabbard was chastised in 2017 for meeting with Assad in person and later casting doubt on intelligence tying his regime to the use of chemical weapons.

Several senators also raised Gabbard’s past criticism of government surveillance programs, including the FISA 702 authority, which allows the U.S. government to collect electronic communications of non-Americans located outside the country without a warrant.

Gabbard expressed support for FISA 702 and explained her vote as a congresswoman against its reauthorization as a reflection of her stance on defending civil liberties.

“I will just note that my actions in legislation in Congress were done to draw attention to the egregious civil liberties violations that were occurring at that time,” Gabbard said.

But on Snowden, Gabbard refused to back down. Republican Sens. James Lankford and Todd Young presented her with several opportunities to clarify her views on the government leaker. Each time, she equivocated.

“Did [Snowden] betray the trust of the American people?” Young asked.

“Edward Snowden broke the law,” she said, “and he released this information in a way that he should not have.”

Gabbard did at one point back off her support of a presidential pardon for Snowden, who now resides in Moscow, where he is not subject to extradition treaties. In an exchange with Collins, she said the DNI does not have a role in advocating for clemency actions.

“My responsibility would be to ensure the security of our nation’s secrets,” Gabbard said. “And would not take actions to advocate for any actions related to Snowden.”

Collins said after the hearing that she has not made up her mind on whether she will support Gabbard’s nomination and was still reviewing portions of her testimony that she missed while attending a concurrent hearing.

But when asked if the jury was still out on her support, she said, “that’s correct, I want to make a careful decision.”

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arkansas, the committee chairman, said he would move to a vote on Gabbard’s nomination soon. The closed-door portion of the hearing continued on Thursday afternoon.

-ABC News’ Allison Pecorin contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

DOJ urges judge to deny Jan. 6 defendant’s request to attend Trump inauguration
DOJ urges judge to deny Jan. 6 defendant’s request to attend Trump inauguration
J. David Ake/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal prosecutors on Wednesday urged a federal judge to reject a request from a defendant convicted for participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month, according to a court filing.

Cindy Young, of New Hampshire, was convicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia of four misdemeanor charges earlier this year for joining the Capitol riot and was sentenced to four months incarceration as well as a term of probation — which included conditions that bar her from entering Washington, D.C., without approval from her probation officer.

Last week, Young requested permission to attend Trump’s inauguration in a filing stating she “poses no threat of danger to the community and she is not a risk of flight.”

Prosecutors with the Department of Justice, however, disputed that argument, pointing to repeated calls for “retribution” from Young in the years since Jan. 6 against jurors, judges and law enforcement involved in the Capitol breach cases.

“The risk Young presents to those in D.C. did not end with her exit from the Building,” prosecutors said in their Wednesday filing, also in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

They further noted that Young has publicly “mocked” officers who were attacked by the pro-Trump mob, many of whom “will, once again, be tasked in protecting the Capitol and Constitution on January 20, 2025.”

“As such, her presence at an event staffed by law enforcement would not only present a danger but would cause further victimization for the officers who Young has publicly mocked,” they said in the filing.

Young is just one among a number of Jan. 6 defendants who have requested permission to attend Trump’s inauguration.

Retired Republican Rep. Chris Stewart invited Russell Taylor, a California man who pleaded guilty to a felony for participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, to the inauguration. However, Taylor also must receive permission from a judge to travel to Washington, D.C., after he “repeatedly called for violence and a show of force” to overturn the election and on Jan. 6 led a mob that overran a police line near the inaugural stage while wearing “an exposed knife on top of a bullet proof chest plate and carrying bear spray,” according to his sentencing memo.

Taylor received credit from Judge Royce Lamberth, who oversaw his initial case and will determine his ability to travel Washington, for his agreement to enter into a plea deal, but he has not ruled yet whether he may attend the inauguration.

Another Jan. 6 defendant, Eric Peterson, also requested permission to travel to Washington for the inauguration.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s definition of ‘male,’ ‘female’ criticized by medical and legal experts
Trump’s definition of ‘male,’ ‘female’ criticized by medical and legal experts
Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — On his first day back in office on Monday, President Trump issued an executive order declaring that the U.S. government would only recognize a person’s sex assigned at birth, limit the definition of a “male” or “female” to their reproductive cells and potentially withhold federal funding from programs that acknowledge transgender people or “gender ideology.”

Medical and legal experts say the executive order rejects the reality of sexual and gender diversity, and are concerned about the implications it will have for intersex, nonbinary and transgender Americans.

Anti-transgender themes were central to the Trump campaign. In the months leading up to the 2024 election, the campaign and Republican groups spent millions on anti-trans television ads. Trump also promised to restrict access to gender-affirming care and transgender participation in sports.

Trump’s executive order declares sex as “an individual’s immutable biological classification as either male or female” and states that “gender identity” cannot be included in the definition of “sex,” and that “sex” and “gender” cannot be used interchangeably.

The executive order declares there are only “two sexes, male and female” and defines a “female” as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the large reproductive cell.” The order defines “male” as “a person belonging, at conception, to the sex that produces the small reproductive cell.”

“This one is shockingly out of step with what we know from science,” Kellan E. Baker, executive director of the Institute for Health Research & Policy at health services network Whitman-Walker, told ABC News in an interview.

Baker noted that we’re accustomed to thinking of sex “as a fairly simple, binary, immutable thing,” but said science tells us it’s not that simple.

“Sex is not a singular, binary, immutable trait,” he said. “It is, in fact, a complex cluster of multiple traits, some of which align with each other and sometimes some of which do not align with each other.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines sex as “an individual’s biological status as male, female, or something else. Sex is assigned at birth and associated with physical attributes, such as anatomy and chromosomes.”

Intersex populations are not noted in the executive order. Intersex people are those with variations in their sex traits such as genitals, chromosomes, hormones or reproductive organs, and differ from expectations of male and female anatomy.

The term intersex may also be categorized as “differences of sex development.” Not all conditions are noticeable at birth, according to MedlinePlus, a resource from the National Library of Medicine and therefore, may not be known until later in life.

“There are multiple different sex traits that make up this concept that we think of as sex,” Baker said. “They include, for example, chromosomes. They also include external genitalia, gonads, hormones.”

Baker also notes that sexual differentiation via reproductive cells doesn’t take place until about six weeks after conception, contrary to the definition stated by the executive order.

The order states that the definitions of sex are a response to “efforts to eradicate the biological reality of sex.”

“Invalidating the true and biological category of ‘woman’ improperly transforms laws and policies designed to protect sex-based opportunities into laws and policies that undermine them, replacing longstanding, cherished legal rights and values with an identity-based, inchoate social concept,” the order reads.

Jenny Pizer, chief legal officer at LGBTQ civil rights group Lambda Legal, told ABC News her organization is preparing for legal action against the executive order. She argues the order could force agencies to no longer recognize transgender or intersex people by restricting funding that promote “gender ideology.”

The order states that gender ideology “is internally inconsistent, in that it diminishes sex as an identifiable or useful category but nevertheless maintains that it is possible for a person to be born in the wrong sexed body.”

It goes further to state, “Agency forms that require an individual’s sex shall list male or female, and shall not request gender identity.”

“The current structure of our society is that there is federal funding throughout many of our essential systems, and so we don’t know, but it is certainly possible that the Trump administration is going to attempt to exclude or mistreat members of our community in many, many of these settings,” Pizer said.

The executive order also revokes a 2022 Biden administration rule in which the U.S. Department of State made it possible for people applying for American passports to select “X” to mark their gender.

The rule announced by then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken marked the Transgender Day of Visibility and was designed to accommodate nonbinary, intersex and gender-nonconforming individuals.

Lambda Legal was behind the effort to implement an “X” gender marker for passports. Their client at the time, Dana Zzyym, had been denied a passport because they were intersex and could not accurately pick between male or female on the application form, according to the organization.

“We’ll continue to stand with Dana and all intersex, nonbinary, and transgender people to defend their right to identity documents that accurately identify who they are, and their equal protection rights against targeting and exclusion by their own government,” it said in a statement posted to its website on Monday.

Trump also implemented policies or took positions that adversely affected the LGBTQ community in his first term. He banned some transgender people from serving in the military, repealed Obama-era non-discrimination health care policy and advocated against employment protection for LGBTQ workers before the Supreme Court.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oath Keepers, Proud Boys leaders out of prison after Trump Jan. 6 pardons
Oath Keepers, Proud Boys leaders out of prison after Trump Jan. 6 pardons
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Enrique Tarrio, the former head of the Proud Boys, and Stewart Rhodes, the head of the Oath Keepers, were released Tuesday from prison following President Donald Trump’s sweeping pardon of those convicted in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

They were serving 22- and 18-year sentences, respectively, for their roles in the riot.

Four years after they raided the Capitol, threatened Congress members and assaulted police officers, a group of some of the Jan. 6 rioters convicted of the most violent incidents that day are now free men thanks to Trump.

Other convicted members were scheduled to be released throughout the day from Washington, D.C. area, jails and prisons.

Of the nearly 1,600 individuals who have faced charges associated with the Capitol attack, according to figures released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 608 individuals faced charges for assaulting, resisting or interfering with law enforcement trying to protect the complex that day, the office said. Approximately 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the riot, the Department of Justice has said.

A federal judge sentenced Rhodes in May 2023 after he was convicted of seditious conspiracy the year prior for his and his group’s role in the riot. The Oath Keepers had stockpiled weapons at a D.C. hotel and organized the attack, according to prosecutors.

Rhodes himself did not enter the Capitol on Jan. 6 and maintained that his group only intended to provide security and medical aid to those attending multiple pro-Trump demonstrations in the area, prosecutors said.

Tarrio was sentenced in September 2023 for his conviction on seditious conspiracy and given the longest sentence of all of the convicted Jan. 6 rioters, though he was not at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

During his sentencing, prosecutors pointed to a nine-page strategic plan to “storm” government buildings in Washington on Jan. 6 that was found in Tarrio’s possession after the riot, as well as violent rhetoric they say he routinely used in messages with other members of the group about what they would do if Congress moved forward in certifying President Joe Biden’s election win.

As more of the rioters were released from jails and prisons, a group of Trump supporters, Proud Boys members and others gathered and cheered them on as they were released.

The group carried large flagpoles with Trump and American flags attached and signage that read, “no man left behind” and “pardon all j6 hostages day one.”

Current and former DOJ officials have expressed alarm over the potential that Trump would hand down pardons — or otherwise free — violent offenders, citing the potential risk they could seek to target the prosecutors who oversaw their cases, the judges who sentenced them to periods of incarceration, or witnesses who may have testified against them.
 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.