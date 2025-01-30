Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’

Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun dive headfirst into a love story between a buoy and a satellite spanning billions of years after the end of human civilization in the new film Love Me.

The project, in theaters Friday, explores themes of identity, love and what it truly means to exist.

Yeun said what drew him to the project was the “real wild and earnest swing that it was.”

Stewart called the film “a cool opportunity to call into question authenticity, because we’re so obsessed with it.”

“It is like a long, big, elaborate acting exercise that kind of results in this acknowledgement of individuality being important, but also the fact that we are so linked,” Stewart continued. “Humans are … we’re all the same.”

Yeun said his satellite “wants to be defined by somebody or something” when he meets Stewart’s buoy — an event he says makes the character eventually “come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t have ever been defined or exist in this way if it wasn’t for the other person.”

Stewart praised Yeun for being “a muscular actor” to share a scene with in such a thought-provoking film as Love Me.

“He is down,” Stewart said. “Steven’s got this, like, very serious fieriness.”

Love Me also explores one of the biggest technological jumps of recent years: the emergence of AI.

“These things are extensions of us. If anything, the thing that’s difficult … to talk about [when it come to AI] is you’re really kind of talking about a portion of yourself, of ourselves,” Yeun said, with Stewart agreeing that “they’re mirrors” of us.

“Almost like the part that you don’t want to lose control of, which is so scary,” Stewart continued. “When we’re like, ‘Who knows what it could do.’ It’s like … are you talking about yourself right now? Are you scared of the evil within? Because, me too.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Taika Waititi on ‘letting go’ of his ‘Reservation Dogs’ and ‘What We Do in the Shadows’
(L-R) Jermaine Clement, Jonny Brugh, Taika Waititi in ‘Shadows’ – FX/Russ Martin

While fans are sad to see the Emmy-nominated shows Reservation Dogs and What We Do in the Shadows ride off into the sunset — or in the case of the vampire mockumentary Shadows, sunrise — the executive producer on both programs, Taika Waititi, tells ABC Audio he has no trouble saying goodbye.

“It’s easy for me to let go,” Waititi tells ABC Audio with a laugh. “I don’t dwell on things.” 

“I love my kids and my family, and that’s pretty much the only things … I hold on to really tightly,” he continues.

Waititi says he’s grateful for the praise both shows got, particularly how Reservation Dogs raised the profile of Indigenous stories. But as for the mockumentary show Shadows, which began as a low-budget 2014 film of the same name that he also starred in, he says the current sixth and final season is time to go.

Shadows, in particular, you know, it’s being out for so long. I thought that was like, you know, I never thought that we’d stretch that idea out for so long. And I’m really proud of it. But it’s definitely time for that thing to die.”  

Waititi’s latest project as a producer is the comedy series Interior Chinatown, now streaming on Hulu.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia’ gets Imax release before Netflix debut
Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images

Greta Gerwig is bringing her Narnia adaptation to the big screen.

The film, which is being made for Netflix, will get an exclusive two-week global run on Imax screens, according to Variety. It will open in movie theaters on Thanksgiving Day 2026. Narnia will play in movie theaters in 90 countries in over 1,000 cinemas ahead of its streaming release on Netflix on Christmas Day 2026. It’s based on The Chronicles of Narnia book series by C.S. Lewis.

Puck first reported the news that a deal with Imax had been reached after months of negotiations. It is a rarity for Netflix, which does sometimes have limited theatrical releases in order for its titles to qualify for The Oscars, but mostly prefers to have its films debut on its streaming platform.

Narnia is one of a few exceptions. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery had an exclusive one-week run in over 600 theaters before its streaming release back in 2022, making it the streamer’s widest-ever theatrical release to date.

Netflix recruited Gerwig to direct their Narnia adaptation back in 2020. In 2023, the director helmed the year’s highest-grossing film, Barbie, which earned almost $1.5 billion worldwide. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Wicked’ and ‘Gladiator II’ sneaks could predict new ‘Barbenheimer’ weekend
Universal Pictures – Paramount Pictures

Two very different, very anticipated movies are headed into theaters Friday, and some prognosticators say it could lead to a new “Barbenheimer” box office bonanza. 

Wicked and Gladiator II are Friday’s big openers, and with both films getting strong reviews — and both with impressive sneak preview numbers — it’s reminiscent of when Barbie and Oppenheimer‘s very different double bill led to a $235.5 million worldwide opening weekend in July 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter says Wicked made $11 million from showings on Thursday, but other special showings throughout the week bumped that take to $19.2 million in the U.S. before Friday’s official opening day. 

Gladiator II, Ridley Scott‘s follow-up to his 2000 Oscar winner, made $6.5 million in the U.S. ahead of Friday’s opening day. Unlike Wicked, however, it opened up overseas first, and its global take already stands at nearly $99 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.