Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun dive headfirst into a love story between a buoy and a satellite spanning billions of years after the end of human civilization in the new film Love Me.

The project, in theaters Friday, explores themes of identity, love and what it truly means to exist.

Yeun said what drew him to the project was the “real wild and earnest swing that it was.”

Stewart called the film “a cool opportunity to call into question authenticity, because we’re so obsessed with it.”

“It is like a long, big, elaborate acting exercise that kind of results in this acknowledgement of individuality being important, but also the fact that we are so linked,” Stewart continued. “Humans are … we’re all the same.”

Yeun said his satellite “wants to be defined by somebody or something” when he meets Stewart’s buoy — an event he says makes the character eventually “come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t have ever been defined or exist in this way if it wasn’t for the other person.”

Stewart praised Yeun for being “a muscular actor” to share a scene with in such a thought-provoking film as Love Me.

“He is down,” Stewart said. “Steven’s got this, like, very serious fieriness.”

Love Me also explores one of the biggest technological jumps of recent years: the emergence of AI.

“These things are extensions of us. If anything, the thing that’s difficult … to talk about [when it come to AI] is you’re really kind of talking about a portion of yourself, of ourselves,” Yeun said, with Stewart agreeing that “they’re mirrors” of us.

“Almost like the part that you don’t want to lose control of, which is so scary,” Stewart continued. “When we’re like, ‘Who knows what it could do.’ It’s like … are you talking about yourself right now? Are you scared of the evil within? Because, me too.”

