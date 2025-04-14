Johnny Depp sports new look for his Hollywood return in ‘Day Drinker’

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

The Avengers are assembling. Again.

Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a livestream and on its social media channels on Wednesday. It also revealed that the film is now in production.

During the five-hour long livestream, many of the film’s cast members were revealed via their names appearing on the back of a long line of director’s chairs.

They include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr.

Superheroes that audiences have yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also join this new ensemble. This includes the new Fantastic Four crew of Pedro Pascal, who plays Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. All four actors make their Marvel debut in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases in theaters on July 25.

Lewis Pullman also joins the movie in the role of Bob Reynolds, or Sentry. He debuts as the character in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*, which releases on May 2.

Notably, many actors from the X-Men franchise have joined the film, including Patrick Stewart. He famously played Professor Charles Xavier and previously made a cameo in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Kelsey Grammer has also joined the film’s cast. He previously reprised his X-Men role of Beast in the post-credits scene of the 2023 film The Marvels. Ian McKellen will also appear in the film. He previously played Magneto in the X-Men films. Alan Cumming, who played Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, is also set to be in the movie, along with Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the X-Men franchise and James Marsden, who played Cyclops.

Channing Tatum will also appear in the film. He previously appeared in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine as Gambit.

The livestream ended with an appearance from Robert Downey Jr. The only person to appear in the announcement, he turned to look at the camera, before gesturing to the long line of chairs representing the large ensemble cast.

It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that Downey would make his return to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers film. Instead of playing Iron Man, however, Downey will play the villain Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday finds brothers Joe and Anthony Russo back in the directors chairs. They return to Marvel after having helmed the two Captain America films Winter Solider and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

Avengers: Doomsday crashes into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

