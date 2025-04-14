Johnny Depp sports new look for his Hollywood return in ‘Day Drinker’
Johnny Depp is sporting a whole new look in the first image for his upcoming film, Day Drinker.
Lionsgate gave a sneak peek of Depp’s role Monday, and he’s nearly unrecognizable with gray hair, a gray beard and blue colored contacts.
The film, directed by Snow White helmer Marc Webb, reunites Depp with frequent screen partner Penelope Cruz. According to the synopsis, Madelyn Cline plays a private-yacht bartender who encounters Depp’s “mysterious onboard guest.” Cruz plays a criminal figure they both become entangled with.
Depp and Cruz have previously worked together on the films Blow, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Murder on the Orient Express.
Day Drinker marks Depp’s first major role in a Hollywood production following his highly publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in 2022.
Marvel announced the cast of Avengers: Doomsday during a livestream and on its social media channels on Wednesday. It also revealed that the film is now in production.
During the five-hour long livestream, many of the film’s cast members were revealed via their names appearing on the back of a long line of director’s chairs.
They include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, Winston Duke as M’Baku and Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr.
Superheroes that audiences have yet to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will also join this new ensemble. This includes the new Fantastic Four crew of Pedro Pascal, who plays Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby, who plays Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. All four actors make their Marvel debut in the upcoming film The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which releases in theaters on July 25.
Lewis Pullman also joins the movie in the role of Bob Reynolds, or Sentry. He debuts as the character in the upcoming film Thunderbolts*, which releases on May 2.
Notably, many actors from the X-Men franchise have joined the film, including Patrick Stewart. He famously played Professor Charles Xavier and previously made a cameo in the 2022 film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Kelsey Grammer has also joined the film’s cast. He previously reprised his X-Men role of Beast in the post-credits scene of the 2023 film The Marvels. Ian McKellen will also appear in the film. He previously played Magneto in the X-Men films. AlanCumming, who played Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United, is also set to be in the movie, along with Rebecca Romijn, who played Mystique in the X-Men franchise and James Marsden, who played Cyclops.
Channing Tatum will also appear in the film. He previously appeared in the 2024 blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine as Gambit.
The livestream ended with an appearance from Robert Downey Jr. The only person to appear in the announcement, he turned to look at the camera, before gesturing to the long line of chairs representing the large ensemble cast.
It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2024 that Downey would make his return to the MCU in the upcoming Avengers film. Instead of playing Iron Man, however, Downey will play the villain Doctor Doom.
Avengers: Doomsday finds brothers Joe and Anthony Russo back in the directors chairs. They return to Marvel after having helmed the two Captain America films Winter Solider and Civil War, as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.
Avengers: Doomsday crashes into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
Zoe Saldaña won best supporting actress at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday night.
This was her first Oscar nomination and win. Saldañawas awarded the prize for her performance in Emilia Pérez. She was nominated alongside Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.
Last year’s winner, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, took to the stage to announce this year’s best supporting actress nominees. Randolph won the award in 2024 for her performance in The Holdovers.
Saldaña got emotional while accepting her award, first shouting out her mother, who was in attendance, before bringing attention to the significance of her win.
“I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award and I know I will not be the last,” Saldaña said. “The fact that I’m getting an award for a role where I got to sing and speak in Spanish — my grandmother, if she were here, she would be so delighted. This is for my grandmother.”
Heidi Klum is departing the judges table for the upcoming 20th season of America’s Got Talent. Taking her place is returning judge Mel B, who previously appeared on the show for seasons 8 through 13. She joins Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews is also set to return as host. This news comes after Klum was announced to be returning to host Project Runway for a new 10-episode season that will air on Freeform, and stream on Disney+ and Hulu sometime in 2025 …
Zac Efron and Will Ferrell are teaming up for a new comedy. Deadline reports that the actors will star in a film for Amazon MGM Studios written and directed by Nicholas Stoller. The story follows a young convict, played by Efron, who blames a reality TV courtroom and its judge, played by Ferrell, for a past ruling that he believes ruined his life …
Lee Joo-Sil, the actress known for Squid Game and Train to Busan, died Sunday at age 81. According to the Korean newspaper JoongAng Daily, Lee’s agency, 1230Culture, said the actress was diagnosed with stomach cancer three months ago. She went into cardiac arrest on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi. Lee made her Squid Game debut in season 2, playing the mother of former detective Hwang Jun-ho …