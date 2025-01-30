Martinsville man arrested after allegedly shooting at a Brightspeed employee

On January 29, 2025, at approximately 4:20 PM, deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 500 block of Lakewood Trail in Martinsville in reference to shots being fired.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with a victim who advised that he was speaking with a client about Brightspeed service when he heard a gunshot and then a projectile “whizz” by his head. The victim then observed a black male carrying what was believed to be a rifle walk into a residence there on Lakewood Trail. When deputies attempted to contact the suspect, he barricaded himself inside of the home.

After approximately ninety minutes of negotiating with the suspect to exit the residence, he came out peacefully and was taken in to custody without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Michael Jamel HOLLAND, 27 years of age, 580 Lakewood Trail, Martinsville, VA. HOLLAND was wanted other charges prior to this incident. HOLLAND is charged with the following:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-51.2 – Aggravated Malicious Wounding (felony)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-282 – Brandish Firearm (misdemeanor)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-460 – Obstruction of Justice (misdemeanor)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (felony)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (misdemeanor)

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-456 – Resistance of an officer of the court (Henry

County)

County) Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-456 – Resistance of an officer of the court (City of

Martinsville)

After the arrest of HOLLAND, a search warrant was executed at that residence. Several items were collected to include a high-powered air rifle and suspected narcotics. These items will be sent to the Department of Forensic Science for analysis.

No one was injured in the incident and there is no longer a threat to the community.

HOLLAND is jailed at the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.