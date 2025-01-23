What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

