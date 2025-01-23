What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations

What to expect from the 2025 Oscar nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Movie fans everywhere can rejoice: the Oscar nominations will be revealed Thursday morning.

Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott will host the 97th Oscars nominations announcement during a live presentation from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The nominees in all 23 categories will be announced during the live presentation, which will air on ABC’s Good Morning America, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also stream globally on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and on the academy’s social platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook.

Emilia Pérez will likely walk away from the morning with many nominations, including best picture and best supporting actress for Zoe Saldaña, who won the award at this year’s Golden Globes.

The Brutalist is also projected to earn several nominations, including best picture, best director for Brady Corbet and best actor for Adrien Brody, both of whom were recognized with wins in those categories at the Golden Globes.

Conclave will most likely pick up several nominations. Its director, Edward Berger, directed All Quiet on the Western Front, which walked away with four Oscars at the 2023 ceremony.

We’re also holding space for potential nominations for the cast and crew of Wicked. It’s likely to be nominated for best picture, with potential best actress and best supporting actress nominations for Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, respectively.

The 97th annual Oscars will air live on Sunday, March 2, only on ABC and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Jack Nicholson hugs daughter Lorraine in sweet new social media photo
Noel Vasquez/GC Images via Getty Images

Jack Nicholson made an appearance in daughter Lorraine Nicholson‘s recent social media post.

The 87-year-old actor, who has been out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed sharing a hug with his daughter in a slideshow she shared to her Instagram on Jan. 2.

“The giving season,” Lorraine Nicholson, who appeared in the 2004 film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement and the 2011 film Soul Surfer, captioned the post.

In the photo, the father-daughter duo embrace in front of a wall of bookshelves that seemingly contain some of the actor’s awards he’s won throughout his career, including his Academy Awards, Golden Globes and a Grammy.

Nicholson’s most recent acting role was in the 2010 rom-com How Do You Know, but he has continued to be a courtside regular at Lakers games in recent years.

Nicholson shares Lorraine and son Ray Nicholson — who channeled his dad’s haunting The Shining performance in the 2024 film Smile 2 — with Rebecca Broussard. He has several other children from previous relationships.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Denzel Washington gets baptized, becomes a minister ahead of 70th birthday
Denzel Washington gets baptized, becomes a minister ahead of 70th birthday
Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Denzel Washington‘s next phase of life includes sharing the word of God as a minister. Days before his 70th birthday, the actor rededicated his life to God on Saturday, getting baptized at Harlem’s Kelly Temple Church of God in Christ. He also received a minister license that will allow him to be ordained and lead spiritual services in the future.

“In one week I turn 70,” he said, according to Archbishop Christopher BryantPage Six reports. “It took a while but I’m here.”

He added, “If [God] can do this for me, there’s nothing He can’t do for you. The sky literally is the limit.” 

Denzel’s wife, Pauletta Washington, also spoke to the congregation, expressing how proud she was of his spiritual journey.

“Forty-six years later, here I’m still standing next to him as only God will have it,” she said. “So I’m very proud of you. You are the head of our house and you have set a great example for our children, who are now adult children who know the difference because we have shown them the difference.”

Denzel has long been open about his faith and Christianity, recently sharing a story about seeing the face of God while on a yacht listening to a song called “The Face of God.”

“I was put on this earth to share, and to be an example, of the power, and wisdom, and grace, and mercy of God in my life,” he previously shared to BBC’s 1Xtra Breakfast host Nadia Jae, later adding, “So my life is not the movies I make. That’s what I’ve been put here to do, or that’s proof of the source of what I’ve been given to do on this earth, and it’s not acting.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and more unpack Hulu’s new series ‘Interior Chinatown’
Jimmy O. Yang, Chloe Bennet and more unpack Hulu’s new series ‘Interior Chinatown’
L-R: Yang, Bennet — Hulu

Comedian and actor Jimmy O. Yang takes the lead in Hulu’s new adaptation of Charles Yu‘s bestselling book Interior Chinatown, which is now streaming. 

Yang plays Willis Wu, a waiter in a Chinese restaurant whose everyday life is as a background character trapped in a police procedural called Impossible Crimes Unit, who longs to find his way into the larger story.

“Taking the lead for the first time in a TV show, that’s metaphorically and ironically almost part of the journey that Willis is trying to go through,” Yang tells ABC Audio. “I’ve been in bit parts. I’ve been in guest star supporting parts. And this is finally the first time that I … get to take the lead.”

Helping him along is mysterious Detective Lana Lee, played by Chloe Bennet. “One of my first parts ever, I played Chinese teenager number one on Marvel’s Agents of Shield, where Chloe was the star,” Yang says with a laugh. “And I didn’t get to meet Chloe because she … wasn’t even on set that day.”

Bennet’s Lee walks into Willis’ restaurant — and life — in a glamorous, slow-motion shot set to “What a Difference a Day Made” by Dinah Washington

She saw the shot differently. “Having that dramatic entrance, are you kidding? We also played the music and the wind. Actually, I actually hate shooting those things,” Bennet revealed, as her co-star Ronny Chieng protested.

She insists, “It was embarrassing. I trip on things. I’m awkward … I don’t like having that moment, because there’s so much pressure,” Bennet insisted.

“And I had to do that a lot on Shield with like big superhero stuff, and those were the days I [was] the most nervous … because it’s embarrassing because you’re supposed to look cool.” 

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.