In brief: ‘Whalefall’ trailer, ‘Furious’ first look, and more

In brief: ‘Whalefall’ trailer, ‘Furious’ first look, and more

Ever wondered what would happen if you got swallowed by a whale? That’s the premise for the new survival thriller Whalefall, which just released its first teaser trailer. It stars Austin Abrams as a diver who gets trapped inside a sperm whale. Josh Brolin plays his late father. The film opens Oct. 16 …

Fresh off her recent Tony win, Lesley Manville has landed a role in the Prime Video rom-com series Escorted. According to Deadline, she’ll play the mother of Brett Goldstein’s character, a divorced dad who accidentally becomes a male escort …

Hulu has released the first look at Furious, the new show from New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether. The series stars Emmy Rossum as an FBI agent on the hunt for a female serial killer, played by Lola Petticrew. It premieres with its first three episodes on July 27 …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 trailer and more
In brief: ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ season 2 trailer and more

The official trailer for Avatar: The Last Airbender season 2 has arrived. Netflix is set to release the second season of the live-action reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series on June 25. In season 2, the gang of Aang, Katara and Sokka “regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai,” according to an official description. It stars Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Miyako and Momona Tamada …

A24 has finished production on director Dev Patel’s revenge action thriller film The Peasant. Deadline reports that with the project wrapped, it marks the studio’s first production to film in India. Along with Patel, the film stars Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, Saurabh Sachdeva, Anasuya Sengupta and Vipin Sharma …

Julianne Moore has found her next project. Variety reports that she is set to executive produce and star in a new comedy film for Netflix. The currently untitled movie comes from Higher Ground, the production company founded by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. It follows a mother who panics when her daughter is offered a promotion that will force her to move across the country …

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jane Fonda to star in film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’
Jane Fonda to star in film adaptation of ‘The Correspondent’
Jane Fonda attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)

Jane Fonda is set to star in a film adaptation of the bestselling book The Correspondent.

Lionsgate made the announcement to its social media on Wednesday. The studio shared a screenshot of Deadline‘s article on the subject.

“#TheCorrespondent – based on the best-selling novel by @virginia.l.evans. Coming soon,” Lionsgate’s caption reads.

In addition to starring, Fonda will produce the film alongside Todd Lieberman for his company Hidden Pictures. Cat Vasko will write the film’s script and executive produce the movie.

The Correspondent is the debut novel by Virginia Evans. It was published in April 2025 and has since sold over 1 million copies. Evans will also executive produce the film.

The novel’s plot follows an opinionated, retired lawyer named Sybil Van Antwerp who writes letters every single day to a litany of different people in her life. When she one day receives letters from someone in her past, she’s forced to examine one of the most difficult times in her life.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed
Fit check for my sequel era: ‘KPop Demon Hunters 2’ confirmed
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy: Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters could be a winner at Sunday night’s Academy Awards, but if it isn’t, perhaps KPop Demon Hunters 2 can one day bring home the gold.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that its most popular film of all time is getting a sequel, with co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans returning to helm the project.

The sequel, produced by Sony Pictures Animation, will mark the first project under the pair’s exclusive multiyear writing and directing deal across animation, according to Netflix.

In a statement, Kang shared her excitement about continuing the story and what the response to the original animated hit means to her as a Korean filmmaker.

“I feel immense pride as a Korean filmmaker that the audience wants more from this Korean story and our Korean characters,” she said. “There’s so much more to this world we have built and I’m excited to show you. This is only the beginning.”

Appelhans added, “These characters are like family to us, their world has become our second home. We’re excited to write their next chapter, challenge them and watch them evolve — and continue pushing the boundaries of how music, animation and story can come together.”

In addition to being a hit on streaming and the Billboard charts, KPop Demon Hunters has gained major attention this awards season. It’s nominated for best animated feature at the Oscars Sunday, while its #1 soundtrack hit “Golden” is up for best original song.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.