Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and more star in ‘The White Lotus’ official season 3 trailer
HBO

The White Lotus season 3 has a new action-packed and highly ominous trailer.

The dramedy, which is returning for its third chapter of vacation misadventures, received an official trailer on Monday displaying the new Thai resort setting for the show.

The trailer for the HBO show stars Parker Posey, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Walton Goggins, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thai musician Lalisa Manobal, known as Lisa, and more.

“Our hotel is the best in the world, at the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person,” a host says, welcoming the new guests to the Thai resort and setting up an eerie foreshadow.

The trailer shows each party’s initial reactions to the resort, including Natasha Rothwell, who also starred in season 1 as a spa manager, arriving to the island looking to learn more about her trade; Bibb, Coon and Monaghan on an apparent girls trip; and Posey arriving with Jason Isaacs.

Midway through the trailer, the stakes are intensified as crime becomes an issue on the island and the resort must beef up security.

The new season will also star Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

The series, which was recently renewed for a season 4, is created, written and directed by Mike White.

The White Lotus season 3, which consists of eight episodes, premieres Feb. 16 on HBO and streams on Max.

Michelle Yeoh on her infertility journey, why she feels ‘very blessed’ in life
ABC

Michelle Yeoh is opening up about her infertility journey.

Yeoh appeared on the BBC’s Woman’s Hour podcast Monday, and discussed her desire to have children and how she learned to live with no regrets when children weren’t a possibility.

“I always wanted to have children,” Yeoh said. “It didn’t happen, so I went and did fertility … I think that that’s the worst moment to go through … every month you feel like such a failure.”

“And I think at some point, you stop blaming yourself and go, you know, ‘There are certain things in your body that doesn’t function in a certain way. That’s how it is,'” she continued. “You just have to let go and move on. And I think you come to a point where you just have to stop blaming you.”

Yeoh said not being able to have children was “the main factor” in her divorce from her first husband, Hong Kong entrepreneur Dickson Poon. The two were married from 1988 to 1992.

Yeoh married her second husband, former Ferrari CEO Jean Todt, in July 2023 after a nearly two-decade engagement. They welcomed a grandson, whom Yeoh called “a little miracle,” on New Year’s Day 2024.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once alum said having a grandchild makes her feel that she’s “still very, very blessed, because you do have a baby in your life.”

In a separate interview with The Sunday Times published Sunday, Yeoh said not having her own child is “the biggest sadness in my life,” but said she focuses on the “beauty” of having six godchildren, as well as many nephews and nieces.

“I don’t live with regrets because I have always given it my 110 percent,” she said. “You have to learn to let go, and sometimes letting go helps you move forward.”

 

Pamela Anderson reacts to Oscars snub for ‘The Last Showgirl’
Courtesy Roadside Attractions

Pamela Anderson is reacting to her name not being among the best actress nominees at the 2025 Oscars — considered a major snub by some.

Anderson, who was widely predicted to earn a nod for her critically acclaimed comeback role in The Last Showgirl, said a nomination is “not something I ever expected” in an interview with Elle published Jan. 23, the day nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced.

“Doing the work is the win,” she said. “That’s what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it’s nice to be recognized, and it’s all a bonus.”

Of the potential of earning an Oscar nomination, Anderson added that she “couldn’t imagine [it] anyway.”

Anderson was up for a Golden Globe for her role in The Last Showgirl earlier in January and has a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination pending — the latter of which she said she’s “happy” for since it’s voted on by her peers.

While Anderson’s name was left out of the best actress race, those who did earn a nomination were Cynthia Erivo for Wicked, Karla Sofía Gascón for Emilia Pérez, Mikey Madison for Anora, Demi Moore for The Substance and Fernanda Torres for I’m Still Here.

The Last Showgirl, directed by Gia Coppola and also starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song and Kiernan Shipka, was shut out of the Oscars this year with zero nominations.

‘Joker: Folie à Deux,’ ‘Madame Web,’ ‘Megalopolis’ among 2025 Razzie Award nominees
Warner Bros. Pictures

Nominations for the 2025 Razzie Awards have arrived.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as The Razzies, recognize the worst films and performances of each year. Among this year’s nominees, Borderlands, Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan have tied for the most nominations at six apiece.

Up for the worst picture prize and its $4.97 gold spray-painted worst picture statuette are Joker: Folie à Deux, Madame Web, Megalopolis and Reagan.

“In this new and uncharted world where bad is good, dumb is smart and criticism is soundly forbidden, the Razzies stand (or sit) ready to rumble. Just don’t ask us to kneel!” the Razzies wrote in its nominations announcement.

As for the acting categories, the Razzies nominated “Oscar® winners Joaquin [Phoenix], Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga and one of Trump’s newly appointed ‘ambassadors to Hollywood,’ Jon Voight (who has a near-record four 2024 titles listed behind his name as Worst Supporting Actor),” according to its website.

In the actor category, Jack Black is nominated for Dear Santa, Zachary Levi is nominated for Harold and the Purple Crayon, Phoenix is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Dennis Quaid is nominated for Reagan and Jerry Seinfeld is nominated for Unfrosted.

Over in the actress category, Blanchett is nominated for Borderlands, Lady Gaga is nominated for Joker: Folie à Deux, Bryce Dallas Howard is nominated for Argylle, Dakota Johnson is nominated for Madame Web and Jennifer Lopez is nominated for Atlas.

The 45th Razzie Award winners will be revealed by a video press release on March 1, the eve of the Oscars ceremony.

