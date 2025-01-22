Robert Pattinson stars as an ‘expendable’ in new ‘Mickey 17’ trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures

Robert Pattinson stars in the new trailer for Mickey 17.

The trailer for the film, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho, dropped Tuesday, featuring Pattinson as an employee who is duplicated after being asked to continuously die for his job.

In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Pattinson plays Mickey Barnes, an “expendable” who, according to a synopsis, “has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living.”

The trailer shows Mickey continuously being sent on dangerous missions, including one in which he is asked to breath in “an unknown virus” in a foreign environment.

“Every time I died, they just printed me out again,” Mickey says in a voice-over.

Another scene shows Mickey discovering that his employers cloned him, creating duplicate Mickeys.

“In the case of multiples, we exterminate every individual,” Ruffalo’s character, Hieronymous Marshall, says at one point.

The trailer also introduces Mickey’s love interest, Nasha, played by Ackie.

A slate at the end of the trailer reads, “He’s dying … to save mankind.”

In the first trailer for the film, released back in September, Mickey is shown applying to become an “expendable.”

“Every time you die, we learn something new and humanity moves forward,” an instructional voice explains in the trailer.

Bong, Dooho Choi, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film, while Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins served as executive producers.

Mickey 17 hits theaters March 7.

In brief: Sophie Turner circling ‘Tomb Raider’ series, and more

Game of Thrones alum Sophie Turner is reportedly in talks to play Laura Croft in Prime Video’s series adaptation of the video game franchise Tomb Raider, according to Deadline. The series has been a pet project for Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who’ll write and executive produce the project. “Lara Croft means a lot to me, as she does to many, and I can’t wait to go on this adventure. Bats ‘n all,” Waller-Bridge said back in May. Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously played the titular character on the big screen …

Hoda Kotb, who announced back in September that she would be leaving NBC’s TODAY show, revealed on the Thursday episode that her last day will be Jan. 10. It was also announced that Craig Melvin will be taking over as Savannah Guthrie‘s co-host on Jan. 13. Melvin will continue to serve as a third-hour co-host alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer. TODAY‘s fourth hour, which Kotb currently co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager, will become TODAY with Jenna & Friends starting Jan. 13. The show will feature a rotating cast of fill-in co-hosts until a permanent host is named …

Haley Lu Richardson has been tapped to star opposite Emilia Clarke in the upcoming Peacock series Ponies, according to Variety. The series takes place in 1977 Moscow, centering on two “ponies,” or “persons of no interest” in intelligence speak. The pair “work anonymously as secretaries in the American Embassy. That is until their husbands are killed under mysterious circumstances in the USSR, and the pair become CIA operatives,” per the streaming service …

Brett Goldstein on joining ‘Shrinking’: ‘If Jason Segel tells you to do something, I suggest you do it’
courtesy of Apple TV+

(SPOILER ALERT) After being a writer on season 1 of the Apple TV+ series Shrinking, former Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein joined the cast for season 2, and he tells ABC Audio it wasn’t something he ever expected to do.

“I was very happy just writing,” he says. He had, however, considered doing a cameo, “just so I can walk past Harrison Ford or something.”

In the end, it was star Jason Segel’s idea to get him in front of the camera, with Goldstein joking, “If Jason Segel tells you to do something, I suggest you do it.”

Goldstein plays Louis in the series, the drunk driver who killed the wife of Segel’s character, Jimmy. The role is certainly a departure from his Ted Lasso character of grumpy Roy Kent, which he says was part of the appeal. His look is a lot different, as well — Goldstein shaved off his beard and mustache for the role — something he thinks made sense for the character. 

“He’s hanging on. He’s an open wound of a man, barely existing and not really knowing what to do,” Goldstein says. “The shaving was kind of like almost like a penitence … like, ‘Well, I will at least make the effort to clean up every day.'”

Wednesday’s episode features an important scene in which Louis has a very emotional conversation with Lukita Maxwell, who plays Jimmy’s daughter, Alice, and Michael Urie, who plays family friend Brian. Goldstein says filming the scene “felt very special.”

“We all knew this is the big, like, this is the kind of mid-peak of the season,” he says. “Sometimes it feels very special and like magic to make something, and that was one of those examples where it felt like everyone (was) leaning in and, like, let’s get this.” 

Damon Wayans Jr. on being the best-looking man on ‘Shrinking,’ future of Derrick and Gaby’s relationship
Courtesy of Apple TV

Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Shrinking is now over, after airing its finale on Wednesday. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. to the cast as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. Every character was Team Derrick, obsessed with his looks and often calling him the best-looking man they’d ever seen.

“I think they were doing it as a bit, but, you know, I’m thankful, I’ll take it,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “They had me in Sexiest Man Alive with the New Girl guys. So I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ But I’ll take it.”

While many boosted his character’s confidence on the show, Derrick found himself at a standstill with Gaby, who struggled with committing to their relationship given all she was dealing with in life, including having to be her mother’s primary caretaker. Though he gives her the space she needs to get everything settled, Damon says he’s not sure what the future holds for Derrick and Gaby.

“I feel like Derrick, when he looks at Gaby, he’s like, ‘This is it. … This is the woman that I would marry. This is white picket fence. This is the two kids. … [But] she’s not reciprocating [in a way that] he’d feel safe pursuing that,” Damon explains. “And so I think that he enjoys being around Gaby so much that he also be willing to just be friends with her. … The ball’s in Gaby’s court, whatever Gaby wants to do. That’s what’s going to happen,” he continues. “And he’s going to … like her, love her regardless.” 

With that storyline up in the air, will Derrick return for season 3? Damon says, “I would love to be a part of season 3,” but the decision’s up to “the big boys”: Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.

 

