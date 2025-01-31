The bizarre ‘Wicked’ prop Ariana Grande now keeps by her printer

The bizarre ‘Wicked’ prop Ariana Grande now keeps by her printer
Universal Pictures

Along with Glinda’s wand, Ariana Grande took something else from the set of Wicked when the movie was over: a pair of prosthetic ears that her co-star Cynthia Erivo wore to portray Elphaba.

It seems that in real life Erivo has so many piercings that a prosthetic artist had to create a type of shell that fitted over her actual ears. Ari took a pair of those fake eras home with her and told BBC Radio 1 where she keeps them. 

“Right now, they’re just, like, next to the printer,” said Ari. “With, like, pens and printer and then Cynthia’s ears.” She then joked, “But sometimes if I’m having guests over or if I put out a tray of whatever, I’ll just kind of leave them nearby to see if anyone gets a little confused.”

“I’m just kidding. I’ve never done that, but I will,” she added, deadpan. “No, yeah, they’re next to the printer for now. Framing them is weird.”

When the interviewer suggested she “hide them in the downstairs [bathroom] with no context, don’t explain them, that’s where they live,” she replied, “I love it!”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dave Coulier claps back at critics of John Stamos’ bald cap photo amid cancer battle
Dave Coulier claps back at critics of John Stamos’ bald cap photo amid cancer battle
Good Morning America

No good deed goes unpunished: John Stamos‘ wife, Caitlin McHugh, and Dave Coulier are clapping back at snarkers who took aim at John for an Instagram post supporting his Full House co-star amid his cancer battle.

Coulier recently shared that he shaved his head as a “preemptive strike” as he is treated for stage 3 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In a picture posted on Monday, Stamos showed he visited his pal while wearing a bald cap in solidarity. 

However, critics claimed Stamos’ picture was merely a “photo op,” seeing as how he didn’t actually shave his head. 

Coulier and company weren’t having it.

Coulier posted to Instagram Tuesday, “I’m sorry to see a bunch of negative comments as I’ve just begun my cancer journey. It’s our friendship (me and John) and this is how we are handling a very tough time. I’m a comedian and humor is what drives me. John knows how to cheer me up and I laughed out loud when he arrived wearing a bald cap – being a true loving friend and brother.”

To the post, Stamos’ wife noted, “I really hope the people who chose to say cruel things about my husband –who flew across the country and did what he could do bring joy to his friend going through chemo — look inward. Instead of tearing down others, take that time to think about how you can bring joy to the people you love.”

Coulier’s wife, Melissa Coulier, replied, “One hundred percent. We are so grateful for his support and love during one of the most challenging times!! We love you both so much.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Barry Keoghan on playing a father in ‘Bird’: ‘Look after your little one’
Barry Keoghan on playing a father in ‘Bird’: ‘Look after your little one’
Robbie Ryan/MUBI

Barry Keoghan’s latest film is director Andrea Arnold’s coming-of-age drama, Bird.

It follows Bailey, a young girl who lives with her devoted but chaotic single dad, Bug, played by Keoghan. This marks the actor’s first time playing a father, but it’s something he knows well — as dad to his 2-year-old son, Brando.

“I’m glad that I got to be part of this because I just got to find a lot, selfishly, about myself as well. During it and during the journey of it,” Keoghan told ABC Audio.

The actor described how exactly he saw himself in his character.

“I think men are very childlike and very, you know, the mommy boy kind of mentality,” Keoghan said. “Ironically, I sort of have that mentality. I did sort of have that mentality. You know, wanting to be almost mothered and looked after … I realized making this movie that [those] are traits that aren’t necessarily gonna lend itself to you in the best way.”

Bug’s journey to fatherhood is one that resonated with Keoghan.

“[If] you have a child … at some stage you’ve got to get out of that frame of mind of you being looked after and look after your little one,” Keoghan said.

Speaking of, Keoghan wants to keep looking after the young actors he worked with on Bird.

“I like to look out for people around me, and especially kids. I want to be that sort of person that they can always get in touch with,” Keoghan said. “When I was younger and I was going on to the movies, I had that source, and I had that person in Colin Farrell and Cillian Murphy and all of those incredible people that I had … I want to be that for Jason [Buda] and Nykiya [Adams].”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to end with season 4 and more
In brief: ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ to end with season 4 and more

It’s the end of The Righteous Gemstones. The HBO series will end with its fourth season, creator Danny McBride confirmed in an interview with GQ on Thursday. “God told me it was time. That we had achieved what we needed to do,” McBride said. The show, which tells the story of a famous televangelist family, stars McBride, along with Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson and Cassidy Freeman. The fourth and final season will debut in March …

The season 2 cast of Beef is beefing up. Deadline reports that Seoyeon Jang, William Fichtner, Mikaela Hoover and K-pop artist BM, in his acting debut, will join the new season of the Netflix show. They round out the cast made up of previously announced stars Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, Cailee Spaeny, Youn Yuh-jung and Song Sang-Ho. Season 2 of Beef will center on a couple, played by Melton and Spaeny, who witness a fight between their boss, played Isaac, and his wife, played by Mulligan …

Robert Eggers is staying busy. The director will helm a sequel to Labyrinth for TriStar Pictures, according to Deadline. This news comes the same day his hit Nosferatu received four 2025 Oscar nominations, and one day after Focus Features announced he is to direct a new film, called Werwulf, for their studio. Brian Henson and Lisa Henson will executive produce the Labyrinth sequel to the classic 1986 Jim Henson film, which starred David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.