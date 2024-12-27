The Year in Entertainment 2024: Trends that took over

Sometimes cultural trends swoop in and pass us faster than one can fall out of a coconut tree. That’s why we’re going over the memes, viral moments and trend-setting sensations that dominated the cultural landscape of 2024:

-Our year started off strong with the disastrous Willy Wonka-themed immersive experience. The February event, which promised to magically portray the Roald Dahl tale, went viral for its uninspired decor and lame costuming, to put it mildly. Videos of its sad-looking Oompa Loompa and confusing ghost-like figure, called The Unknown, were inescapable.

-Who could forget the fully conscious baby who wanted to go to the Four Seasons Orlando? A TikTok that Stefanie O’Brien posted of her 13-month-old niece Kate Wise was viewed over 85 million times. In the clip, the child raises her hand and confidently answers, “Meeeeee!” when asked by her mother, “Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

-Vice President Kamala Harris ran for president of the United States this year, and during her campaign a clip from one of her 2023 speeches took on a brand-new life. “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree? You exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you,” Harris says in the clip. The now-iconic phrase was repeated and remixed all over the internet, particularly in a certain viral TikTok, which combined it with one of Charli XCX‘s Brat tracks.

-Thailand’s very own Moo Deng became the cute baby animal of the year after the pygmy hippopotamus fought back by biting her handlers and chomping on practically everything that came her way. She was so influential, in fact, she was parodied by Bowen Yang on Saturday Night Live.

-As for popular phrases, we all became “very demure, very mindful” after TikTok user Jools Lebron coined the saying. We also found ourselves “holding space” for the lyrics of “Defying Gravity” after an interview with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande during their Wicked press junket took the world by storm.

Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and more react to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations
Denzel Washington, Nicole Kidman and Ariana Grande are among the stars reacting to their 2025 Golden Globes nominations.

Washington detailed his experience filming Gladiator II — the film that earned him his 11th nomination, the most of any Black performer at the Golden Globes — after being nominated in the best performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture category.

“Before I even worked with Sir Ridley Scott, I was a fan of his movies and his talent,” Washington said in a statement. “The sheer size of this particular production and the incredible cast of actors and crew he assembled, not to mention what he literally built of ancient Rome, humbles me – it humbled me every day on set. And giving me Macrinus – to embody, to enjoy, to create – what an incredible honor this is, and has been.”

Kidman shared a statement reacting to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture (drama) for her work in Babygirl.

“Wow!!!! Thank you to the members of The Golden Globes. I am so grateful to be included on this extraordinary list of nominees and to Halina Reijn for trusting me with the role of Romy,” she said. “I share this with Harris, Antonio, Sophie and the entire cast of BABYGIRL.”

Grande shared a reaction to her nomination for best performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture for her role in Wicked to her Instagram Story.

“oh my goodness oh my goodness… i am floored and honored to be recognized by members of the @goldenglobes. crying (of course) … It’s impossible to find my words, but I am simply, so deeply grateful for this acknowledgement,” she wrote. “i can’t possibly express my gratitution.”

Hugh Grant shared a statement reacting to his nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for his role in Heretic.

“I feel like a gate crasher. But a very warmly received one,” he said. “Massive thanks to the Golden Globes and to Scott Beck and Bryan Woods for spotting my need to kill, and to A24 for sponsoring it.”

Final trailer for Bob Dylan movie ‘A Complete Unknown’ released
The Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown hits theaters on Thursday, and the final trailer for the film just dropped.

While the clip features scenes from the movie, as well as audio of Timothée Chalamet singing the Dylan classic “Like A Rolling Stone,” the main focus of the trailer is all the positive reviews the film has been getting.

Words like “Electric,” “Masterful,” “Hypnotic,” “Brilliant” and more flash across the screen at the beginning of the trailer, followed by quotes from several publications calling it one of the best films of the year.

It also lists all the nominations the film’s already received, including Best Actor Golden Globe and Critics Choice nods for Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor nods for Ed Norton and Best Picture.

A Complete Unknown follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the ’60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock ‘n’ roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

(Video includes uncensored profanity.)

In brief: Steve Carell’s HBO comedy casts female lead and more
The team behind the seven-time Golden Globe-nominated The Brutalist has already wrapped their next project, a star-studded musical called Ann Lee. Mona Fastvold directed, co-wrote and produced the project, while her partner and collaborator, The Brutalist director Brady Corbet, co-wrote the film. Deadline reports that Amanda Seyfried, Thomasin McKenzie, Lewis Pullman, Christopher Abbott, Tim Blake Nelson and Stacy Martin star in the film, which is described as an epic fable about religious leader Ann Lee

You’ll be able to watch Jesse Eisenberg‘s dramedy A Real Pain at home soon. The movie, directed by Eisenberg and starring him and Kieran Culkin, will hit the streaming video on-demand circuit on Dec. 31. The movie will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango at Home on that date, and will be released on Blu-Ray on Feb. 4 …

Steve Carell‘s upcoming untitled comedy series for HBO has found its female lead. Charly Clive will star opposite Carell in the new show, which is set on a college campus and follows an author’s complicated relationship with his daughter, Deadline reports. Clive won the role against a half dozen other actresses who did chemistry reads with Carell …

