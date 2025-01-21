Trevor Noah returning to host Grammys

It marks his fifth consecutive year emceeing the show. He’s also a producer on the broadcast.
A press release states the ceremony will “carry a renewed sense of purpose” this year in light of the LA wildfires. It will raise funds to support fire relief efforts, as well as honor fire responders.
The 67th annual Grammy Awards will air from the Crypto.com Arena in LA on Feb. 2 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Shrinking is now over, after airing its finale on Wednesday. The season saw the addition of Damon Wayans Jr. to the cast as Derrick, a friend of Ted McGinley‘s Derek and the new love interest of Gaby, played by Jessica Williams. Every character was Team Derrick, obsessed with his looks and often calling him the best-looking man they’d ever seen.
“I think they were doing it as a bit, but, you know, I’m thankful, I’ll take it,” Damon tells ABC Audio. “They had me in Sexiest Man Alive with the New Girl guys. So I’m like, ‘What’s happening?’ But I’ll take it.”
While many boosted his character’s confidence on the show, Derrick found himself at a standstill with Gaby, who struggled with committing to their relationship given all she was dealing with in life, including having to be her mother’s primary caretaker. Though he gives her the space she needs to get everything settled, Damon says he’s not sure what the future holds for Derrick and Gaby.
“I feel like Derrick, when he looks at Gaby, he’s like, ‘This is it. … This is the woman that I would marry. This is white picket fence. This is the two kids. … [But] she’s not reciprocating [in a way that] he’d feel safe pursuing that,” Damon explains. “And so I think that he enjoys being around Gaby so much that he also be willing to just be friends with her. … The ball’s in Gaby’s court, whatever Gaby wants to do. That’s what’s going to happen,” he continues. “And he’s going to … like her, love her regardless.”
With that storyline up in the air, will Derrick return for season 3? Damon says, “I would love to be a part of season 3,” but the decision’s up to “the big boys”: Bill Lawrence, Brett Goldstein and Jason Segel.
Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun are a buoy and a satellite in the new trailer for Love Me.
The film, which is the debut feature from writers and directors Sam and Andy Zuchero, blends genre to explore what it means to be alive and in love. Through the use of live action, animation and animatronics, the movie also explores artificial intelligence and self-identity.
Taking place after humanity is extinct, Love Me follows a buoy and a satellite who inherit the Earth with only the internet to teach them about what it means to be humans who are alive and in love.
Over the course of the trailer, the buoy and the satellite search about humanity on several different websites, such as Google and YouTube. Eventually, they take on the physical form of a once real-life couple who made videos about their lives for YouTube, played by Stewart and Yeun.
“Have you ever considered how impossible it is that we found each other?” Stewart asks Yeun in the trailer. “Life, it’s full of rainbows and light. It’s intense … I’m not even a buoy anymore. I’m just me.”
Dramatic comedies and crime thrillers dominated the TV landscape of 2024. This year the small screen took us everywhere from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to Regency era London. Here’s a look at the shows and limited series that defined 2024:
-Penelope and Colin finally got together in Bridgerton season 3. The third season of the Netflix series became the sixth most popular title of all time on the streamer.
-Speaking of Netflix shows, people couldn’t stop watching the limited series Fool Me Once. It racked up an impressive amount of views, becoming the eighth most popular title in the streamer’s history.
–Baby Reindeeralso had quite a year. The Richard Gadd-created Netflix series took inspiration from the writer and actor’s real life, and came away with six Emmy awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for Gadd and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for Jessica Gunning.
-The real winner at this year’s Emmy Awards was Shōgun. FX’s series based on the James Clavell novel about a power struggle in feudal Japan set a new record for the most Emmys won by a drama series during a single cycle. The show won 18 awards in all, including Outstanding Drama Series.
-Other big winners at the 76th Emmy Awards were Hacks, which won Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for Jean Smart, and The Bear, which surpassed its own record for the most Emmys won by a comedy series in a single cycle with 11.
–Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV made quite a splash this year, enrapturing audiences with its look at the toxic culture behind iconic children’s shows of the ’90s and early 2000s. The docuseries became the most successful Max title ever reported on Nielsen’s Top 10 charts, surpassing The Last of Us.